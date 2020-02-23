New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,500 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth approximately $453,323,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 675,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

NYSE EDU opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.39. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

