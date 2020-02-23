New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 71,488 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.62% of Conduent worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Conduent by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513,622 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $7,134,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,235,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 773,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 373,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNDT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $824.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

