New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,300 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Carvana worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carvana Co has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

