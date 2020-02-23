New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of LogMeIn worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 469,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in LogMeIn by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 79,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LogMeIn by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 91,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.31.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

