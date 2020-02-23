New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Anaplan worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at $65,094,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

