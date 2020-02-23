New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,442 shares of the software’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Altair Engineering worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the software’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,082 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,379,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $131,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,810 shares of company stock worth $6,762,431. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

