New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Macerich worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 299,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Macerich by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Macerich by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 287,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,415 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,417 shares of company stock worth $662,615. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. Macerich Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

