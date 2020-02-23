New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of MEDNAX worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MEDNAX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 814,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 187,750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in MEDNAX by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 213,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

