New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,056 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBTX. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

