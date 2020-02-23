New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 302,803 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BP were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

NYSE:BP opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

