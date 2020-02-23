New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.65% of Big Lots worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.