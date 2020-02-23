New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Umpqua worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after buying an additional 411,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Umpqua by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 121,665 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Umpqua by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 329,612 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.76 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.