New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Amedisys worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $194.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.01. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $420,147. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

