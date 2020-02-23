New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of KAR Auction Services worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

