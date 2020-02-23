New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 298,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 958,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,072 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $36.38 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

