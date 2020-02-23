New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Red Rock Resorts worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRR. BidaskClub downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

RRR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.80 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

