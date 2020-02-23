New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.