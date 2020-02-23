New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Under Armour worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.