New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 673,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. ValuEngine cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.54. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.