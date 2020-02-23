New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,201 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 138,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.54% of R1 RCM worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

RCM opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 156.52% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

