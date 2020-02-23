New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 216.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

