New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,873 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

GPK stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

