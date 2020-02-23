New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 156,203 Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 324.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Weight Watchers International worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $47.19.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.