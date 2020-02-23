New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 34,300 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $17,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,579 shares of company stock worth $345,173 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

