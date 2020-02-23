New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Diodes worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $1,168,986.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $554,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,359 shares in the company, valued at $26,922,456.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,634 shares of company stock worth $7,688,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

