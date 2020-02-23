New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 185.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

ATI opened at $20.41 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

