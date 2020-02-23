New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,800 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Pure Storage worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,225,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,785,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 645,983 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,683,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $10,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

