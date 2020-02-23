New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,440 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of RLI worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $4,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RLI by 1,085.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RLI by 15.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. RLI Corp has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

