New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,500 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of International Bancshares worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 276,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 132,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

