New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,600 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

