New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,909 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Generac by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Generac by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

GNRC stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

