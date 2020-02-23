New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 178,175 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,175 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,756,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 207,022 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,553,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 523,860 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $33,960,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 30.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,303 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

