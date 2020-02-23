New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,966 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Aaron’s worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

AAN opened at $43.33 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

