New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Thor Industries worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $85.98 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

