New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,296 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of HMS worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HMS by 456.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

