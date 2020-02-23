New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,950 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Domtar worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 577.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 2,233.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Domtar by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 50.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

UFS opened at $33.42 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.