New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Regal Beloit worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regal Beloit by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $7,633,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regal Beloit by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $89.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.