New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,600 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Ambarella worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $204,461.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $67.45 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.