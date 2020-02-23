New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,500 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Bank Ozk worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 1,098,347 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 181,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

