New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,500 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

