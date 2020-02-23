New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of CVB Financial worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVBF shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.04. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.