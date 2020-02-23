New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after acquiring an additional 319,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,927,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

