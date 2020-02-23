Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) is Tobam’s 2nd Largest Position

Tobam reduced its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 3.3% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.15% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $54,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,766 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,385,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,627. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

