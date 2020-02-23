News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of News by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in News by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. News Corp has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

