NewYorkCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, YoBit, Graviex and TOKOK. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $271.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00793252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX, Graviex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

