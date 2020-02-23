NEXT Price Tops $0.66 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00006721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. In the last week, NEXT has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $26.85 million and approximately $133,832.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00794238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027797 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

