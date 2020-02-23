NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.59. 2,757,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.70. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $185.76 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

