NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.59. 2,757,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,626. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

