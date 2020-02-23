Nexty (NTY) Tops One Day Volume of $19,849.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Nexty has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Nexty has a market cap of $1.16 million and $19,849.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.02938905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00229831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00143327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

