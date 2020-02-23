Niobio Cash (NBR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $69,987.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

